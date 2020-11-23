While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for November 23

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

AstraZeneca vaccine. AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.

The results are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. No hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.

The trial looked at two different dosing regimens. A half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month apart was 90% effective. A second regimen using two full doses one month apart was 62% effective. The combined results showed an average efficacy rate of 70%.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial, said in a statement. “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective.’’

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage results for its potential COVID-19 vaccine as public health officials around the world anxiously wait for vaccines that will end the pandemic that has killed almost 1.4 million people. Pfizer and Moderna last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing their vaccines were almost 95% effective.

Yet unlike many of its rivals, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it far easier to distribute in developing countries.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the simple supply chain for AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the company’s commitment to provide it on a non-profit basis during the pandemic mean it will be affordable and available to people around the world.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,’’ Soriot said.

The results come as COVID-19 infection rates are rising in most U.S. states and in many countries amid a resurgence of the virus that is once again prompting governments to shut down businesses and restrict social gatherings around the world. England is still in the middle of a four-week lockdown that has closed all non-essential shops, while in the U.S., the government’s top health agency has recommended that Americans not travel to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Now that AstraZeneca has released its interim results, regulators must approve the vaccine before it can be widely distributed.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, and the government says several million doses can be produced before the end of the year if it gains approval from the regulator.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he felt “a great sense of relief” at the news of the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness.

He said just months ago, as the virus raged, “the idea that by November we would have three vaccines, all of which have got high effectiveness … I would have given my eye teeth for.”

Virtual instruction. Students at Indianapolis Public Schools will return to virtual instruction today.

The district took a phased approach to reopening earlier this year, but the current surge in cases and the rise in positivity rate led schools to return to virtual instruction.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said earlier this month that Marion County schools should return to e-learning by Nov. 30 as part of new coronavirus restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

Recent data shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Marion County has increased at an alarming rate — from 5% in October to now more than 10%.

IPS’ return to virtual learning includes all grade levels and will last until at least Jan. 18. Lawrence Township Schools will also return to virtual learning today for grades K-12.

5,000 deaths. Indiana reached a grim milestone over the weekend, reporting 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 48 additional COVID-19 deaths in its daily data release Sunday.

That put Indiana at 5,040 deaths during the pandemic.

Data from the ISDH showed that 50.6% of COVID-19 deaths have been men and 48.2% have been women.

The department said 52% of deaths have been in people 80 and over, with people between the ages of 70 and 79 accounting for 25.2% of deaths. Those between the ages of 60 and 69 have accounted for 15% of deaths.

12 million cases. The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases nationwide over the weekend.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had 12,247,488 cases as of early Monday morning. The U.S. has reported 256,783 deaths during the pandemic.

The sharp increase in cases has prompted many states to impose restrictions in hopes of slowing the spread and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients.

Globally, Johns Hopkins reported 58,704,217 COVID-19 cases and 1,388,926 deaths. The U.S. accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s cases and 18% of the world’s deaths.

Millions tested in China. Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week.

As temperatures drop, large-scale measures are being enacted in the cities of Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli, despite the low number of new cases compared to the United States and other countries that are seeing new waves of infections.

Many experts and government officials have warned that the chance of the virus spreading will be greater during the cold weather. Recent flare-ups have shown that there is still a risk of the virus returning, despite being largely controlled within China.

On Monday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Shanghai over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to seven since Friday. China has recorded 86,442 total cases and 4,634 deaths since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The two latest cases confirmed in Shanghai were close contacts of another airport worker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in November. On Sunday night, the city’s Pudong International airport decided to test its workers, collecting 17,719 samples through the early hours of Monday morning. Plans call for testing others in surrounding communities if further cases are detected.

Videos on social media purportedly from workers showed what appeared to be chaotic scenes at the airport as they were given last-minute orders to get tested. In the videos, people are seen standing in large groups pushing back and forth against officials in hazmat suits.

Shanghai has been more selective with mass testing, targeting people associated with a particular place, such as the airport or the hospital where someone who has tested positive had worked, rather than an entire district.

In Tianjin, health workers have collected more than 2.2 million samples for testing from residents in the Binhai new district, after five locally transmitted cases were discovered there last week.

In Manzhouli, a city of more than 200,000 people, local health authorities are testing all residents after two cases were reported on Saturday. They also shut down all schools and public venues and banned public gatherings such as banquets.