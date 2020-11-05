While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for November 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Record numbers. New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average, in a glimpse of the worsening crisis that lies ahead for the winner of the presidential election.

Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach, demonstrating the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day.

The total U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million. Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state.

Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers that are fueling the national trends. Texas reported 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths, and the number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records. About a third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health officials said hospitals are at a “breaking point.”

Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term.

Indiana COVID-19 map. A map released by the Indiana State Department of Health shows 74 Indiana counties are showing higher levels of coronavirus transmission.

The map, released weekly, shows only one county in blue (for minimal spread) and 17 in yellow (moderate community spread).

The rest of the state’s counties were in the orange designation (moderate to high spread) while three were in red (high community spread). The counties with high community spread were Dubois, Fayette, and Fountain.

The state’s map is updated once a week.

Last week’s map showed 39 Indiana counties in blue or yellow, with 50 counties in orange and three (Dearborn, Fayette and Ohio counties) in red.

Vaccine distribution. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the state is expecting a limited supply of Pfizer’s vaccine in late November which will be first distributed to the most vulnerable populations and healthcare workers.

Box emphasized that the state doesn’t know when, or what amount, the vaccine will be received, nor do we know how effective it will be.

She said, however, “we 100% know” that mask wearing, handwashing and social distancing practices are effective and inexpensive.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver expanded on the vaccine update, saying the federal government believes initial shipments should arrive as early as mid-November.

The government is asking for state-suggested pilot sites. Five sites will be decided to best represent Indiana’s geography, with more partners to be added as the rollout continues.

COVID-19 in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens are considerably short-handed at practice this week after moving two starting offensive linemen to injured reserve and placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Coach John Harbaugh can only hope the situation improves in time for Sunday’s key AFC clash on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (5-2).

Baltimore must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t suit up. Following Humphrey’s diagnosis, the Ravens put starting linebackers Patrick Queen, Matthew Judon and L.J. Fort on COVID-19 reserve, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and reserve linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser. Backup defensive back Terrell Bonds made the list, too.

The COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for the disease or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The seven players who joined Humphrey on the list have been isolated. If they test negative for the virus through Saturday, they’ll be able to participate in the final walk-through and will travel with the team in Indianapolis, Harbaugh said.

The Ravens (5-2) will also be without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips. Both players were placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining ankle injuries.