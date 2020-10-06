While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 6

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Back at the White House. President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday where he has been receiving care for COVID-19 over the last three nights.

Wearing a mask, Trump left the hospital for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House. Trump’s doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.

Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, “I feel good.” He gave a double thumbs-up to the departing helicopter from the portico terrace, where aides had arranged American flags. He entered the White House, where aides were visible milling about the Blue Room, without wearing a face covering.

Later after landing, the president posted a video to social media saying he learned so much about coronavirus.

“One thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” President Trump said. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines.”

Trump said a few days ago he “didn’t feel so good.”

“I could have left two days ago,” he said. “Two days ago I felt great, better than I have in a long time.”

“Maybe I’m immune? I don’t know,” he said.

President Trump also said the vaccines are “coming momentarily.”

Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where the reach of the outbreak that has infected the highest levels of the U.S. government is still being uncovered.

Vaccine guidelines. The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

At issue was the FDA’s planned requirement that participants in the ongoing mass clinical trials for nearly a half-dozen vaccine candidates be followed for two months to ensure there are no side effects and that the vaccines provide lasting protection from the virus in order to receive emergency approval.

A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believed there was “no clinical or medical reason” to add additional screening protocols.

The White House action was first reported by The New York Times.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has pledged that career scientists, not politicians, will decide whether any coronavirus vaccine meets clearly stated standards that it works and is safe. Vaccine development usually takes years, but scientists have been racing to shorten that time.

“Science will guide our decisions. FDA will not permit any pressure from anyone to change that,” Hahn said recently. “I will put the interest of the American people above anything else.”

The FDA has faced criticism for allowing emergency use of some COVID-19 treatments backed by little evidence, but Hahn has said if vaccine makers want that faster path to market, they would face additional standards. Vaccines, unlike therapies, are given to healthy people and thus usually require more proof.

Airborne guidance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially revised its guidance on the coronavirus to include information about how the virus can spread through airborne particles that can “linger in the air for minutes to hours” and among people who are more than six feet apart.

The new guidance says coronavirus can “sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.”

“Some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours,” the CDC said on Monday. “These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.”

The public health agency also said there is evidence people with COVID-19 “under certain conditions” can infect people who are more than 6 feet away.

“These transmissions occurred within enclosed spaces that had inadequate ventilation,” the CDC said. “Sometimes the infected person was breathing heavily, for example while singing or exercising.”

The agency continues to believe larger and heavier droplets that come from coughing or sneezing are the primary means of transmission.

“Available data indicate that it is much more common for the virus that causes COVID-19 to spread through close contact with a person who has COVID-19 than through airborne transmission,” the agency said.

The update comes after the CDC published and then removed similar guidance last month that was published in error. That information closely mirrored the official update to the CDC website on Monday.

WHO estimate. The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday the agency’s “best estimates” indicate roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus — more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases — and warned of a difficult period ahead.

Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking to a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural areas, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.” He said the pandemic would continue to evolve, but that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.

“Many deaths have been averted and many more lives can be protected,” Ryan said. He was flanked by his boss, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who minutes earlier led a moment of silence to honor victims, as well as a round of applause for the health workers who have strived to save them.

Ryan said southeast Asia faced a surge in cases, Europe and the eastern Mediterranean were seeing an increase, while the situations in Africa and the Western Pacific were “rather more positive.” Overall, though, he said the world was “heading into a difficult period.”

“The disease continues to spread. It is on the rise in many parts of the world,” Ryan told attendees from governments who make up the executive board and provide much of the WHO’s funding. “Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus.”

The estimate — which would amount to more than 760 million people based on a current world population of about 7.6 billion — far outstrips the number of confirmed cases as tallied by both the WHO and Johns Hopkins University, now more than 35 million worldwide. Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly undershoots the true figure.