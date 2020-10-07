While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 7

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Stimulus talks stall. President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday night that he would sign a “stand alone” bill solely designed to give Americans a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he had instructed his “representatives” to “stop negotiating” with Democrats for a new stimulus package “until after the election.”

In the statement, Trump said he plans to pass a “major stimulus bill” if he is re-elected on Nov. 3.

The announcement caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average to plummet. Former Vice President Joe Biden seized on the announcement, saying in a tweet:

Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that matters to him.

Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “not negotiating in good faith” and said he is rejecting the offer.

Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were set to talk again on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of striking a deal. Talks between Mnuchin and Pelosi had been closely held. As of Tuesday, the two sides remained roughly $600 million apart.

VP debate. The coronavirus will be a central topic during Wednesday night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory. It will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital, a serious setback for his campaign that adds pressure on Pence to defend the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

For Harris, the debate is her highest-profile opportunity to vocalize how the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, would stabilize the U.S., especially when it comes to resolving the pandemic and addressing racial injustice. She will be able to explain her views on law enforcement, an area in which she’s viewed warily by some progressives, given her past as a prosecutor.

While the debate will likely cover a range of topics, the virus will be at the forefront.

Pence and Harris will appear on stage exactly 12.25 feet (3.7 meters) apart separated by plexiglass barriers. Anyone in the small audience who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave.

Pence, who was with Trump and others last week who have since tested positive, has faced questions about whether he should be at the debate at all. The vice president has repeatedly tested negative for the virus, and his staff and doctors insist he does not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The CDC defines risky “close contact” as being within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

Pence’s team objected to Harris’ request for plexiglass barriers, arguing it was medically unnecessary. But the Commission on Presidential Debates had already agreed to the barriers, and Pence’s aides said their presence wouldn’t dissuade him from attending the event.

Attraction Pass launches. While cities and businesses across central Indiana will not likely see any federal pandemic relief until after the election, they are doing all they can to drum up business.

Visit Indy announced a special discount Tuesday which the team hopes will entice families to visit several attractions around the city.

“It saves visitors anywhere from 15% to 50% off, seeing these five cultural icons,” Senior Vice President Chris Gahl said.

The Indy Attraction Pass gives people a one-day or three-day pass to five attractions, including the Eiteljorg Museum, Conner Prairie, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indiana State Museum. Gahl said they are planning to add more attractions to the deal.

Like in big cities, Chicago and New York, the pass downloads to your mobile device. The cost for one-day passes range from $42 to $52. The three-day passes range from $68 to $90.

“We also know that families in particular are also seeking educational experiences, even with the kids in tow, with Fall Break,” Gahl said. “Or on the weekend with kids learning virtually or on the road they can get away to Indianapolis.”

While this deal and others like it won’t bring enough people to Indianapolis to make up for the revenue lost during the pandemic, it is something.

“That relatively small amount could provide press as well as just some inducement to do something different,” Timothy Slaper, Co-Director and Research Director, Indiana Business Research Center said.

The goal is to entice people to get out and enjoy life again safely.

Waiting for test results. Officials at Franklin College are awaiting the results of expanded COVID-19 testing to determine whether in-person classes and activities will be able to resume in the coming weeks.

Last week, officials announced Franklin College classes and activities, including sports, would be moved online for this week. The announcement came after 15 of 73 student athletes who were tested for COVID-19 showed positive results. The positive cases were among the college’s football, men’s soccer and women’s soccer programs.

Franklin College President Kerry Prather said there was no evidence to trace the positive cases back to athletics actives or facilities. As a matter of routine, student athletes are the ones being regularly tested on a weekly basis. Now, Franklin College is doubling their weekly testing from 75 to 150 student athletes per week.

“We’ll take that data, really assess where we are in terms of the entire student population, see if it is truly isolated, and then we’ll make plans accordingly.”

Prather said the situation highlights one of the challenges facing smaller colleges and universities during the pandemic. Franklin College has roughly 970 students enrolled this semester. 15 positive cases out of 73 tests is cause for concern, Prather said.