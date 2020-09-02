While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 2

Notre Dame resumes in-person classes. Notre Dame officials say they will gradually start to resume in-person classes beginning Sept. 2.

Students will return in stages, and the university will monitor how it’s working and make any adjustments as necessary.

Last month, the university shifted to virtual instruction and closed off public areas on campus. University leaders acknowledged they weren’t prepared for the early spike in COVID-19 cases.

The hope is for all classes to be held in person by Sept. 7.

Ventilator contracts canceled. The Trump administration announced it is canceling some of its remaining orders for ventilators, after rushing to sign nearly $3 billion in emergency contracts as the COVID-19 pandemic surged in the spring.

The Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement affirming that the national stockpile has now reached its maximum capacity for the life-saving breathing machines, with nearly 120,000 available for deployment to state and local health officials if needed.

Though the orders were billed as a cost-saving measure, Democrats said the cancellations show the White House vastly overspent in its quest to fulfill President Donald Trump’s pledge to make the United States the “King of Ventilators.”

“By terminating the remainder of deliveries from these contracts, HHS is balancing federal stockpile requirements with commercial market demand for ventilators,” said Carol Danko, an agency spokesperson. “As a result, HHS is saving the U.S. taxpayer millions of dollars by halting delivery of additional ventilators that are no longer required.”

The agency didn’t have an estimate for how much taxpayers would save by canceling the contracts because the terms and potential penalties for the early terminations were still being negotiated with the companies involved.

HHS confirmed it was terminating contracts with ventilator manufacturers Hamilton Medical and Vyaire Medical, which will result in the reduction of 38,000 ventilators that had been scheduled for delivery to the National Strategic Stockpile by the end of 2020.

Hope for fall events. Many of our fall favorite activities in central Indiana are continuing despite COVID-19. As families look for a sense of normalcy, local orchards and farms are ready to safely accommodate.

This weekend, Stuckey Farm’s fall season begins with the Sunflower Festival. They hope people will purchase tickets online to prevent too many visitors from gathering at the front entrance.

“It’s kind of awesome that we get to have sunflowers as our first festival because sunflowers go really well with being happy,” Operations Manager Jordan Pierce said.

Down at Beasley’s Orchard, they are showing their appreciation for healthcare workers by offering free combo pass admission to all healthcare workers in any facility. They are also offering 50% off combo pass admission to their immediate family members.

Viral CDC stat clarified. A COVID-19 death statistic is going viral, but many are sharing it without context.

In some cases, people are using it as an excuse to stop taking precautions. That’s why health officials are stressing the full story.

When you first hear the CDC statistic, “Only 6% of Americans who died from COVID-19 died from COVID-19 alone,” you may think it isn’t killing as many people as you thought, but that’s not true.

“Dying with more than just a COVID-19 diagnosis does not mean that COVID-19 was not a cause of death,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at the Regenstrief Institute.

This statistic didn’t tell experts anything new. It’s been a known fact people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, asthma and cancer are much more likely to die from the virus.

“I may be doing just fine with my lung disease, but then I am infected with COVID-19, and it pushes me over the edge,” said Grannis.

In this example, both COVID-19 and the lung disease would be listed as cause of death on the death certificate, which is where the CDC got this data.

Fall football for Big Ten? The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” the tweet said. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

The Big Ten, in a statement, said a White House representative reached out to Warren to set up a phone call with Trump. The statement said Warren and Trump had a “productive conversation.”

“The Big Ten Conference and its Return To Competition Task Force, on behald of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible,” the statement said.

The conference is filled with teams from battleground states that will prove critical in the upcoming election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.