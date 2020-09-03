While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 3

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

COVID-19 map released. Overnight, the Indiana State Department of Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard with a map designed to help communities track the spread of the coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the map is a guideline; the state will not mandate any school to halt in-person instruction based on any of these levels.

Thursday morning, the map showed one county in red, seven in orange, 44 in yellow, and 40 in blue.

The system is based on two metrics:

The number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents

Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered

Each metric will receive a score of 0-3 and the average of the two scores will be the county’s score for that week.

The different color codes range from minimal community spread (blue) to high community spread (red). It also includes alerts for counties that have been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases.

Indianapolis update. Mayor Joe Hogsett will provide an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Indianapolis and Marion County.

The virtual news conference begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The two are expected to unveil the latest COVID-19 data in Indianapolis and discuss the status of current restrictions in the city and county.

Vaccine release preparedness. The CDC is telling governors the agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are rapidly making preparations to implement large-scale distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2020.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office confirmed he received the letter but not much is publicly known yet about how this will play out in Indiana.

The letter from CDC Director Robert Redfield said the agency has contracted with McKesson Corporation to distribute these vaccines to state and local health departments, medical facilities, doctor offices and other vaccine providers.

Redfield said the appropriate state licensing agency will receive permit applications for the new McKesson distribution facilities.

The letter asks governors to consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, just a few days before Election Day. A spokesperson for Holcomb’s office said they will work with the CDC and McKesson on next steps.

More quarantines at IU. Thirty fraternities and sororities are now under quarantine at Indiana University.

It is unclear how many Greek students have tested positive for COVID-19. The county health department announced last week that eight Greek houses needed to quarantine due to an “alarming” increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

IU is asking their students to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when necessary, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and attempt to stay home as much as possible while they await test results.