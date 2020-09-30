While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 30

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Restaurant struggles continue. As pandemic restrictions ease around the state, downtown office buildings continue to remain mostly vacant.

Local restaurants and retailers say it’s impacting their ability to stay open.

“A third maybe, on a good day,” said Danielle Cooney when asked about her current customer base at Soupremacy where she is a manager. “Until we can get the workforce back and conventions back, which isn’t going to be until next year, I feel like we are losing a restaurant a day, one or two a week.”

The latest restaurant to close is Sahm’s Tavern on Capitol Avenue. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA) says most downtown office buildings would be lucky to be at 10% occupancy right now. Some restaurants near Monument Circle began altering hours and staffing numbers to make up for the lost customer base. A few have resorted to adding delivery services to keep up.

“The conventions, the conferences, they just add on. They are icing on top of a cake, but we don’t even have a cake right now,” said Doug Stephenson, owner of Downtown Comics. “My customer base, a good portion of it comes from the office buildings.”

InRLA adds that even companies returning to a hybrid schedule with two to three days in the office would help the local economy begin to recover.

Notre Dame football. The University of Notre Dame says more than a dozen football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said it tested 237 student-athletes last week and found 18 positive tests. As of Monday, a total of 25 players are in isolation and 14 others were quarantined after being identified as close contacts.

In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, Notre Dame has resumed conditioning and will continue to adhere to testing protocols and procedures.

Cases rise among children, teens. After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities.

Children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the incidence of COVID-19 in school-age children began rising in early September as many youngsters returned to their classrooms.

About two times more teens were infected than younger children, the CDC report said. Most infected children have mild cases; hospitalizations and death rates are much lower than in adults.

Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the rising numbers are a big concern and underscore the importance of masks, hand-washing, social distancing and other precautions.

“While children generally don’t get as sick with the coronavirus as adults, they are not immune and there is much to learn about how easily they can transmit it to others,’’ she said in a statement.

The CDC report did not indicate where or how the children became infected.

Disney layoffs. Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it will lay off 28,000 workers in its “Parks, Experiences and Products” division in California and Florida.

According to Disney, 67-percent of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to nonunion hourly workers.

“Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal,” Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a statement.

D’Amaro said the situation was “exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.”

D’Amaro said the layoffs were the “only feasible option” in light of “the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.”

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.