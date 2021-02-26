White House secures supply of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 therapeutic treatment

The Biden Administration announced on Friday that it has secured a supply of Eli Lilly’s recently authorized COVID-19 therapeutic treatment.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) collaborated to provide $210 million to purchase 100,000 treatment courses of Eli Lilly’s combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab. The therapy is intended to treat non-hospitalized, high-risk COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the treatment. The single dose treatment is administered through an intravenous (IV) infusion.

The federal government may purchase additional treatment courses as needed, up to a total of 1.2 million, through November 2021.

The combination antibody therapeutic is the second treatment produced by Lilly. It previously released a single monoclonal antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, which received emergency use authorization in November 2020.

To receive an antibody therapeutic treatment, patients should contact their healthcare providers. HHS created a treatment locator that provides information on where the medicines have been delivered.