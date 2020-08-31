Why getting flu shots are pushed more now than ever

INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors say it is not too early to get your flu shot. In fact, they say the earlier the better this season.

Hospitals are preparing for the first fall with both COVID-19 and flu patients.

Medical experts say the ideal time to get your flu shot is from mid-September through October but they say in the middle of a pandemic, there is nothing wrong with beating the crowd.

“The flu vaccine takes up to two weeks to become fully effective,” said Libby Richards, an Associate Professor at Purdue University’s School of Nursing. “We anticipate that we are going to start to see flu cases spike early October.”

Right now, supply for the flu vaccine isn’t a concern. It could be later in the season.

“So, if you wait to become vaccinated, it may be harder for you to find access,” said Richards.

Health providers will be pushing the flu vaccine more than ever to prevent a COVID-19 and flu patient overload.

“The same medical equipment that we need to treat severe flu cases is currently in use to treat severe coronavirus cases,” said Richards.

Franciscan Health said it’s doing everything it can to prepare for the worst.

“It is going to be a challenge, I think we all have to be honest about that,” said Claire Roembke, Manager of Franciscan Health Central Indiana Region. “We’ve created more negative airflow rooms, we’ve created new spaces for putting patients and that type of thing.”

Ultimately, it’s up to people outside the hospital to stop the spread. They say hand washing, mask wearing and vaccinating is more important than ever.

“Our healthcare system will quickly become overburdened, and equipment might not be available, healthcare providers might not be available, and so that’s why vaccination especially during this pandemic is crucial,” said Richards.

In order to get your flu shot, you don’t have to make an appointment at your local doctor’s office. You can also go to any pharmacy and there will be some drive-thru locations too.