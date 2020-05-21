‘You need to leave’: Costco employee asks customer to leave for refusing to wear mask in store

THORNTON, Colorado – A Costco employee is earning kudos for his calm demeanor while dealing with a customer who refused to wear a mask.

Video of the encounter went viral.

Costco policy requires members to wear masks in order to shop there, but the customer refused to wear one and was refused service. The encounter happened on May 16.

In the video, the customer says he’s going to put the employee “on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed.”

That prompts the employee to wave at the camera and say, “Hi, everyone. I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to wear a mask because that is our company policy.”

“And I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country,” the customer responds.

When the customer refuses to wear a mask, the employee takes his cart.

“So, you’re gonna take this cart from me, full of stuff?” the customer says.

“You are no longer welcome here in this warehouse,” the employee says. “You need to leave.”

“There he is, walking away with all my stuff,” the customer says.

The video appeared on Storyful. The customer, who identified himself as Garrett, said he’d been isolating at home for two months and did not have the coronavirus. He believes requiring people to wear masks is “unjust” and called those who follow Costco’s policy “sheep.”

A Twitter user identified himself as the employee, Tison, and said he was grateful for the support he received for enforcing store policy.

“People of Twitter, thank you for all of the support,” he wrote. “I was just trying to protect our employees and our members.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”