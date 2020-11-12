Zionsville teen struggling with long-term effects of COVID-19

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For more than a month, a 16-year-old Zionsville girl saw the walls of her bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bella Davis still has trouble walking up stairs more than two months after testing negative for the virus.

Davis went to cross country practice and started experiencing headaches. Her doctor suggested she get a COVID-19 test and it came back positive.

The teenager was quarantined in her room and did not leave that floor for more than a month.

“It was summer, so I didn’t have any homework yet and I was just watching Netflix,” said Davis. “I watched Criminal Minds. Binged all 15 seasons of it.”

She was forced to sit in total isolation for weeks because her symptoms were not going away. Her family also quarantined and got tested weekly until Davis’ 16th birthday. That is when she tested negative for COVID-19. No one else in the household ever tested positive.

It was a horrible experience for her mom, Holly, as her daughter fought the virus alone.

“I could hear her, sitting on zoom, I could hear her struggling to breath from the floor above me,” said Holly.

Davis used to power through long-distance workouts as a cross country runner. Now she still struggles to walk up a flight of stairs more than two months after testing negative.

“That will be exhausting,” she said. “I have never felt this drained, I guess.”

It is even impacting where she goes to school. Holly transferred her daughter to Zionsville Community High School so she could take classes online.

“She can’t handle a full day of walking around campus and carrying books and all of that,” said Holly. “Bella was perfectly healthy. No underlying conditions. Why did she get sick in this way?”

Davis has been to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children for a cardiologist to check out her lungs and her heart. She has to go back again for follow up tests.

Her family says doctors don’t know why Davis is facing long-term effects of COVID-19. As state officials warn about a disturbing spike in cases, the Davis family has a message of their own.

“People focus on the inconvenience of wearing masks or maybe not getting to attend a sporting event,” Holly said. “They are focused on the wrong thing. The inconvenience comes when someone gets sick.”