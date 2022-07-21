BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have confirmed a man has been hit and killed on I-65 southbound in Boone County Thursday morning.

Police say it happened on I-65 around 5:30 a.m. near the I-865 SB interchange.

According to investigators, a semi heading southbound struck a male who went onto the highway.

The victim’s age and name has not been released.

The semi driver will be checked for impairment, which is routine procedure.

ISP says 65 is shut down in the area. Traffic will be diverted at the State Road 267 exit.