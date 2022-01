SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A person died in an early Wednesday morning crash on I-74 in Shelby County.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-74 near the London Road exit. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office confirmed a fatality, though no further details were available.

Images from the scene showed the crash involved a semi truck. The left lane was still blocked, slowing traffic as of 6:20 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.