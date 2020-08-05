Dreasjon Reed’s family receives autopsy report: ‘No way you can do that to somebody’s kid and be OK with it’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy of Dreasjon Reed to his family Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the office said it received the decision from the Marion Superior Court granting the release to Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn.

Reed’s family had planned a news conference Wednesday morning demanding the release of the report. They arrived at the coroner’s office to obtain it.

Reed was fatally shot during an encounter with police in May following a chase that he had streamed on Facebook.

Police maintain that Reed fired a gun before the shooting, a claim his family and their attorney dispute. A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

Reed’s mother and attorneys didn’t release details of the report, saying they needed to do a thorough review. While speaking to reporters, Wynn wore a shirt memorializing her son that said “I am Dreasjon Reed.”

“The things that you may have heard in the news or coming from anyone… just know the fabrication is real. Everything that someone has told you, other than coming from myself or my attorneys, is a complete lie,” Wynn said.

“I know what I saw,” she continued. “And I promise you, I’ve been a nurse for 20 years. I’m not stupid. And don’t insult my intelligence by assuming I don’t know how to read. I know what it says. And if it was your child, I promise you, you couldn’t stand here. I promise you that. You couldn’t stand here and read it without wanting to throw up. I can’t breathe. My heart hurts. But I’m still standing here, and there is no way you can do that to somebody’s kid and be OK with it.”

Attorney Fatima Johnson said the timing of the release was a reaction to the family’s push to get more information. She said the office would review it.

“As you see, Dreasjon’s mother, who is a nurse, who is trained in medical terminology, has just glanced at the report and is noticeably upset because, as we said from the beginning, this was an unjustified murder,” Johnson said.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury released a statement on the report’s release:

The Marion County Superior Court has ruled to allow for the release of the autopsy report by the Marion County Coroner to the family of Dreasjon Reed. We fully anticipate that the family attorney will adhere to the confidentiality requirements set forth by the Indiana Code which prohibits the release of certain information contained in the report. The State has petitioned the court to allow for the investigation to be completed before releasing the report so that a thorough and complete investigation could be conducted. This investigation is still ongoing, and the team respects and will adhere to the Court’s decision as it works to provide as comprehensive an investigation as possible.