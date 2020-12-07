Costco extends its ‘senior shopping hour’ as coronavirus cases surge

Costco has extended its “senior shopping hour” indefinitely due to the country’s recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Customers eligible include people who are 60 years of age or older, along with those with disabilities or who are immuno-compromised.

They are able to shop from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. No regular guests will be allowed.

Priority access is also being given to Costco members who are health care workers or first responders. They can move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse, but they must present an official ID of their role.