Council approves Indianapolis Youth Commission allowing young people a role in making decisions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously approved the creation of the Indianapolis Youth Commission. This group will work as an advisory committee to city-county councilors.

“The goal of this commission is to focus on young people impacted by systems,” Brandon Randall of VOICES said. “So that’s juvenile justice, foster care, DCS, residential placement. For us to specifically target and highlight and affirm that demographic of young people, and then to have the council unanimously support that, it was really awesome to hear because this has not been done before.”

Co-sponsor Ali Brown, District 5 Councilor, worked with Council President Vop Osili after hearing from youth at an event this Spring. Brown is thrilled to have the full council’s support, and believes the young people who will ultimately sit on this council will provide solutions to improve our community.

“We need to talk about the opportunity for someone who was born at [42nd] and Post being the same as someone who is born in a neighborhood in Geist,” Brown said. “We need to talk about that and we’re not going to unless we bring those voices to the table.”

Councilors are going to give system-impacted youth priority when selecting the members. They said this group of children are usually not the ones they hear from often.

“It’s really important because those aren’t normally the loudest voices because a lot of times kids who are system impacted have a lot of their childhood taken away,” Brown said. “They’re asked to grow up quicker, they’re asked to get jobs quicker, they’re taking care of siblings. They’re just as concerned as their parents about food on the table, or about transit, or about what happens if the car goes out. So having those kids on the council, their voices are so valid.”

Now, the council wants to hear from the community: parents, caregivers, teachers, students to nominate a young person. Brown said if you believe someone you know will benefit from being a part of this committee, email out to your district councilor.

Brown said, “We’re not looking for polished stones, we’re looking for somebody who just wants to do the work and be with us and give us advice.”