(Stacker) — While significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, unemployment rates remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Indiana using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

#50. Allen County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 191,402 people (6,410 unemployed)

#49. Fountain County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,141 people (277 unemployed)

#48. Jay County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,881 people (302 unemployed)

#47. Jennings County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,599 people (459 unemployed)

#46. Wabash County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,904 people (508 unemployed)

#45. Putnam County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,240 people (588 unemployed)

#44. Knox County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,718 people (600 unemployed)

#43. Dearborn County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 26,345 people (900 unemployed)

#42. Kosciusko County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 41,121 people (1,413 unemployed)

#41. Vanderburgh County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 93,145 people (3,180 unemployed)

#40. Switzerland County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,778 people (169 unemployed)

#39. Carroll County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,858 people (342 unemployed)

#38. Randolph County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,363 people (436 unemployed)

#37. Jefferson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,198 people (528 unemployed)

#36. Tippecanoe County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 96,394 people (3,333 unemployed)

#35. Marion County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 517,158 people (18,006 unemployed)

#34. Fulton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,582 people (347 unemployed)

#33. Ripley County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,786 people (466 unemployed)

#32. Marshall County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,273 people (840 unemployed)

#31. Wayne County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 30,089 people (1,098 unemployed)

#30. Crawford County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,789 people (179 unemployed)

#29. Parke County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,169 people (262 unemployed)

#28. Clay County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,849 people (436 unemployed)

#27. Jasper County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,128 people (598 unemployed)

#26. Noble County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,956 people (821 unemployed)

#25. Monroe County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 71,109 people (2,644 unemployed)

#24. Elkhart County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 114,585 people (4,214 unemployed)

#23. Scott County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,588 people (407 unemployed)

#22. Henry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,176 people (837 unemployed)

#21. Grant County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 31,709 people (1,205 unemployed)

#20. Madison County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 61,495 people (2,327 unemployed)

#19. Newton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,795 people (262 unemployed)

#18. Sullivan County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,154 people (319 unemployed)

#17. Orange County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,260 people (320 unemployed)

#16. Owen County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,351 people (365 unemployed)

#15. Cass County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,363 people (677 unemployed)

#14. Porter County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 86,597 people (3,348 unemployed)

#13. Greene County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,491 people (543 unemployed)

#12. Lawrence County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,369 people (815 unemployed)

#11. Vigo County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 46,766 people (1,889 unemployed)

#10. St. Joseph County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 131,696 people (5,322 unemployed)

#9. LaPorte County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 46,966 people (1,945 unemployed)

#8. Vermillion County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,715 people (285 unemployed)

#7. Starke County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,790 people (409 unemployed)

#6. Delaware County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 51,500 people (2,186 unemployed)

#5. Miami County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,289 people (609 unemployed)

#4. Blackford County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 1.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,768 people (215 unemployed)

#3. Fayette County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,268 people (392 unemployed)

#2. Lake County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 229,596 people (11,548 unemployed)

#1. Howard County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 32,824 people (1,784 unemployed)