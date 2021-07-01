Counties with the worst commutes in Indiana

by: Stacker

Counties with the worst commutes in Indiana

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Putnam County

– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.2% longer than state average
— 5.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (4.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.8%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Daviess County

– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.2% longer than state average
— 5.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.1%), carpooled (18%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.6%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Madison County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.1% longer than state average
— 5.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Spencer County

– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
— #992 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.5% longer than state average
— 4.7% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.9%)

Canva

#26. Hancock County

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— #916 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.2% longer than state average
— 3.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 61.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.4%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.9%)

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hendricks County

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
— #903 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.6% longer than state average
— 2.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85%), carpooled (7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.8%)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fayette County

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
— #903 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.6% longer than state average
— 2.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.2%)

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Johnson County

– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes
— #886 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.0% longer than state average
— 2.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.8%)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County

– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
— #815 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.7% longer than state average
— 1.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.8%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Benton County

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— #782 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.0% longer than state average
— 0.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.5%)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Porter County

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes
— #741 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.8% longer than state average
— 0.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (5.9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.6%)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Parke County

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes
— #741 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.8% longer than state average
— 0.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.5%)

Canva

#18. Jasper County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— #685 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% longer than state average
— 1.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.7%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Greene County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes
— #663 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.9% longer than state average
— 2.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (1%)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ripley County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.3% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 32.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (10%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.4%)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carroll County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— #615 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.2% longer than state average
— 3.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.1%)

William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clay County

– Average commute time: 29 minutes
— #567 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.8% longer than state average
— 5.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.3%)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ohio County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.3% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.8%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Morgan County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.3% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 62.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.5%)

Canva

#11. Lake County

– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— #536 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.7% longer than state average
— 5.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (2.9%)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dearborn County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— #507 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.5% longer than state average
— 6.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 8.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.6%)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Starke County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— #492 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.9% longer than state average
— 6.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.8%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— #485 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.4% longer than state average
— 7.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (5.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.2%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Newton County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes
— #371 longest among all counties nationwide
— 29.0% longer than state average
— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 31.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.3%)

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harrison County

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes
— #316 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.5% longer than state average
— 13.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Owen County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— #307 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.9% longer than state average
— 13.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.8%)

emu4286 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes
— #240 longest among all counties nationwide
— 35.7% longer than state average
— 17.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.5%)

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Brown County

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes
— #151 longest among all counties nationwide
— 42.0% longer than state average
— 22.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 60.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.7%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Crawford County

– Average commute time: 34.7 minutes
— #114 longest among all counties nationwide
— 45.8% longer than state average
— 25.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.9%)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Switzerland County

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes
— #72 longest among all counties nationwide
— 52.1% longer than state average
— 31.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)

