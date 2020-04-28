Country singer Luke Combs will host virtual concert to support bartenders, waitstaff affected by COVID-19

Country singer and songwriter Luke Combs performs to a sold out audience at Bridgestone Arena on December 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country singer Luke Combs will livestream a concert on Friday to benefit bartenders and waitstaff who are out of work because of the coronavirus.

Fans can watch the concert on Combs’ social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube) at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

He said he got his start at bars and small clubs, and it hurts him to see them struggling.

The concert is part of Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign. Fans are encouraged to visit virtual-tips.org to make a donation to support the United States Bartender’s Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.