Couple finds love at Brooklyn assisted living facility during coronavirus pandemic

BROOKLYN, NY — It’s never too late to find love, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple in their 70s says the pandemic brought them together.

76-year-old Jeffery Miller popped the question to his true love ,71-year-old Gloria Alexis, on August 6 surrounded by staff and friends at the assisted living facility they live at in Brooklyn.

The pair met there and have been friends for three years.

During the pandemic, Alexis got sick, and had complications with her kidneys. Miller said that’s when he realized he loved her.

“I told her when she was in the hospital, I have a surprise for her,” Miller said. “You are never too old to find love. I’m 76, she’s 71. Never give up. Keep the faith. You will always find love out there.”

Miller says it was the thought of losing her that was too much to bear.

As the world seemed uncertain, one thing became more and more clear to him. Alexis was the love of his life, and he better put a ring on it.