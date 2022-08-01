ELWOOD, Ind. — Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer.

The court documents detail some of what happened after the shooting, including information the suspect FaceTimed his parents and girlfriend. It also details what police found when they searched his business.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County. The last radio transmission that Officer Shahnavaz would make indicated that the driver of the vehicle he pulled over “had a gun.”

A court document filed in the case said officers arrived to find Officer Shahnavaz still in his patrol car, his weapon still in his holster. The windshield and driver’s side window were damaged by gunfire.

Responding officers conducted life-saving measures until EMS could arrive. Officer Shahnavaz was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds. The document states that due to the severe trauma, the number of times that he was shot is unclear.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy heard of the shooting and saw the suspect’s vehicle going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputy went to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle with Stop Sticks, disabling the driver’s side tire. Still, the driver went on.

The document states that Fishers Police tried PIT maneuvers on the vehicle multiple times before it stopped. Police took Carl Roy Webb Boards II into custody and found a handgun in his possession and a rifle with a high-capacity magazine on the driver’s side seat.



Photo//Indiana State Police

Police tried to get a statement from Boards, but the document stated that he didn’t wish to provide one. The document states an Indiana State Police detective spoke with his family, who told them that Boards called them on FaceTime while he was fleeing law enforcement. His girlfriend also said he called her while he was fleeing.

Police continued their investigation, leading them to a Marion barbershop that Boards owns. The document states when detectives got there, a man told them that Boards was at the barbershop nearly every day, even sleeping there sometimes.

The man also told police that Boards mentioned he was a member of the Black Hebrew Israelites. The document states the man also told police that Boards made a recorded song making statements that if he was ever caught by the police that he would kill them.

The detectives searched the barbershop, finding an area that appeared to be where Boards slept. The document states that police found a loaded high-capacity magazine along with fliers and pamphlets that appeared to be consistent with the Black Hebrew Israelite philosophy.

Who are the Black Hebrew Israelites?

The Anti-Defamation League provided some background information about the Black Hebrew Israelites in a 2019 report.

“There are many sects which refer to themselves with variations of the name Black Hebrew Israelites. Some, but not all, are outspoken anti-Semites and racists. It should be emphasized that the extremist and anti-Semitic sects of Black Hebrew Israelites are unrelated to the thousands of black Jews and other Jews of color in the US, who are genuine members of the Jewish faith. Furthermore, they should not be confused with Ethiopian Jews who mostly live in Israel today. Anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelites assert that white people are agents of Satan, Jews are liars and false worshipers of God, and blacks are the true “chosen people” and are racially superior to other ethnicities.” Anti-Defamation League

The Anti-Defamation League goes on to note that not all Black Hebrew Israelite organizations are antisemitic or extremists. The Southern Poverty Law Center does not recognize the overall movement as a hate group. However, it lists dozens of groups within the movement as hate groups.

The group came to the public eye in December 2019, when two people attacked a kosher market in Jersey City. The store’s owner was a detective. The Anti-Defamation League says there are reports that the shooters may have been members of the movement.

Suspect had long criminal past

Before the shooting, the document states that Boards had a significant criminal history. This includes a conviction 16 years before this shooting after he shot at Indianapolis police officers.

He also has convictions of battery with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal recklessness.

In this case, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Boards with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. The prosecutor’s office also filed a habitual offender enhancement and felony firearm enhancement.

The office is seeking a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.