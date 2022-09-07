MOORESVILLE, Ind. — While a Mooresville man told police that he didn’t have alcohol that morning, a court document indicates his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit around the time he hit a high school student near her bus stop.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Indiana Street and County Line Road. The high schooler was walking across the street when she was hit.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Michael Simpson states the bus driver activated her amber caution lights, but had not activated the stop arm at the time of the crash. Simpson told police he was driving around 20 miles per hour and didn’t see the teen until she was in front of him.

While Simpson was talking with police, an officer spotted a glass pipe in his front pocket. The document states he told the officer he had not smoked any marijuana or consumed any alcohol that morning.

Another officer administered a portable breath test, which came up with a reading of .125. The legal limit is .08. While Simpson was at the police department, the document states he failed several portions of the standard field sobriety test.

Later on, the document states Simpson asked about the results. The officer explained that depending on how much he drank the previous evening, it would affect if or how much he still had in his system. The document states that Simpson told the officer that because it was Labor Day on Monday, he was drunk.

Simpson faces charges of:

causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated

operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

operating a vehicle while intoxicated

possession of paraphernalia