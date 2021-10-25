Court docs: Anderson barber charged in child solicitation case used marijuana, alcohol to bribe juveniles

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson barber faces multiple charges after being accused of using marijuana and alcohol to bribe two juveniles for sex acts.

Sixty-four-year-old Michael Cox, who owns Mick’s Barber Shop at 2226 Main St., is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, public indecency, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of an intimate image.

According to court documents, a family member reported sexual assaults involving two juveniles at Cox’s home and business. During the subsequent investigation, the juveniles told police that Cox gave them cash, marijuana and alcohol in exchange for sex acts.

One of the juveniles said he had gone on several trips to Michigan with Cox; on one of those trips, Cox “went into a dispensary and bought marijuana for him,” according to court documents.

The juvenile told investigators that Cox also bought alcohol for him on the trips and said “he does not remember much of what happened on these trips because of the amount of alcohol [Cox] gave him.”

The juveniles alleged that Cox had multiple cameras in his home and videos of the victims on his phone, according to court documents.

One of the juveniles said Cox would “give him so much alcohol and marijuana that he would wake up the next day and not remember what had occurred,” investigators said.

The juveniles said Cox sold marijuana from his house and sometimes dealt it out of the barbershop. The juvenile also said he’d ridden around with Cox while he was selling marijuana to other people.

The juveniles had worked at Cox’s barbershop, according to court documents.