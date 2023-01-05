BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he chased after people that stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. While chasing the vehicle, court documents indicate he was waving a handgun he shouldn’t have been carrying in the first place.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Jesse Vanderburg, an officer with the Bloomington Police Department said he was dispatched to a Hardee’s restaurant on West 3rd Street on December 28. The call came after someone saw someone walking in and out of the restaurant carrying a weapon.

A police log from the Bloomington Police Department says someone failed to pay for $20 worth of food while at the drive-through.

The court document states that while at the restaurant, the officer reviewed footage, which appeared to show Vanderburg running out of the employee entrance to a nearby vehicle. While at the vehicle, the video appears to show Vanderburg taking out a pistol and chasing after the vehicle that had just left.

After chasing the car, the court document states the video appears to show Vanderburg returning to the car and talking to a woman. The whole time, he was holding the pistol and waving it around.

The court document states that Vanderburg was prohibited from carrying a handgun, as he pleaded guilty to two felony charges in 2018.

Police were able to find Vanderburg at his home and arrested him for unlawful carrying of a handgun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The prosecutor’s office filed a notice stating its intention to seek an enhanced penalty due to his prior convictions.