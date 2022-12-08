BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — When a Dunkirk man was pulled over for driving in the middle of the road, court documents detail his interactions with police that would eventually lead him to face multiple felonies.

The probable cause affidavit filed in the case against 20-year-old Joshua Crouch says the arrest comes after a traffic stop for erratic driving on December 1. A deputy started following Crouch after noticing he had been to a known narcotics house multiple times in a few days.

While following Crouch, the document said Crouch pulled into a gas station known for narcotics transactions before continuing on and turning into a closed fast-food restaurant. Soon after, Crouch left and headed the way he came, this time driving down the center of the road, which was a turn lane.

When the deputy pulled Crouch over, the document says Crouch was nervous and visibly shaking. This prompted the deputy to call for another unit. A department K-9 arrived and indicated on the presence of illegal drugs.

At first, Crouch claimed there wasn’t anything illegal in the car, but when pressed on why the dog might have indicated, the document says Crouch told them, “I’m not gonna lie, I do smoke weed, but that’s it.”

He then said he wasn’t sure if there was marijuana in the vehicle, but there might be.

However, when deputies searched the vehicle, the document says they found a brown powder substance consistent with heroin. While Crouch initially said he didn’t know what it was, he agreed with the deputy when told it looked like heroin.

A further search of the vehicle netted syringes, more heroin, a baggie of methamphetamine, and a digital weighing scale with residue on it. There was also a bag with thousands of dollars in it.

When presented with the baggie of methamphetamine, the document says Crouch claimed not to know what it was and that he doesn’t use methamphetamine. He later claimed it belonged to a friend who asked him to hide it.

The deputy transported Crouch to the Hartford City Police Department for an interview, and the document says Crouch told them that he doesn’t deal drugs, but he does “help friends out” by giving them drugs every once in a while.

Later in the interview, the document said Crouch changed his story, saying he doesn’t deal every day, just from time to time. He also said his phone would contain messages of those transactions.

The document states the phone had a Hartford City address on it which is part of another narcotics investigation. Crouch claimed he wasn’t stopping anywhere and was going to Albany, where he claimed to live. Court documents, however, have a Dunkirk address on record for Crouch.

While being booked into the jail, the document says the body scanner indicated an abnormality in Crouch’s pant leg. When the deputy pulled the item out, the document said they found more heroin, about 25.8 grams of cocaine, and two pills of a Schedule 4 controlled substance.

While the deputy was gathering the drugs, the document says Crouch just looked down and didn’t say a word. The deputy said they asked Crouch to be honest about how much heroin was in the bag pulled out of his pants, to which he replied “about an ounce.”

As a result of the investigation, Crouch faces charges of:

Dealing in a narcotic drug/Heroin at least 12 grams (F2)

Possession of between 10 & 28 grams of schedule I or II narcotic drug (F4)

Dealing in methamphetamine (F6)

Possession of methamphetamine (F6)

Possession of cocaine (F6)

Unlawful possession of syringe (F6)

Possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance (MA)

Possession of paraphernalia (MC)