Court docs: Driver accused in deadly Columbus hit-and-run told police he ‘hit something’ and saw ‘flashing lights’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The driver charged with hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student this week told police he “hit something” and had “seen flashing lights” before leaving the scene.

That’s according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian. The crash happened before 7 a.m. Monday on Gladstone Avenue.

Officers dispatched to the scene saw a school bus parked in the road and a juvenile female, identified as 16-year-old Lily Streeval, lying on the ground. Personal items and clothing were found in the road on both sides as well as behind the bus, police said.

Streeval was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Additional officers responded to the area of S 250 E and E 275 S, where a witness had located the vehicle and driver suspected of hitting the teen. The witness approached the driver of a white Honda Civic and told him he’d hit a child at the bus stop.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian

The driver, Subramanian, then tried to “turn around in a nearby yard to leave the scene and became stuck on an embankment,” according to court documents.

Police said the Honda had a shattered windshield, dented hood and “multiple other markings and damage” that showed it had been involved in a crash.

During an interview with officers, Subramanian admitted he’d “hit something and had seen flashing lights while driving southbound on Gladstone Avenue on this way to work.”

A crash reconstruction team determined that the Honda Civic was involved in the crash; the northbound school bus had extended its stop arms and come to a stop so that Streevan could board the bus.

Subramanian, however, continued southbound without slowing down and hit her while she was crossing the street. He then “continued southbound on Gladstone Avenue without stopping his vehicle” after the crash, according to court documents.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and passing a school bus when arm signal is extended causing death.