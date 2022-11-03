LEBANON, Ind. — Just over two weeks after turning 18, court documents allege Dante McGlothlin uploaded four files to his Dropbox account. That upload would spark an investigation that would eventually result in McGlothlin’s arrest.

The probable cause affidavit filed in the case against McGlothlin alleges he uploaded child sexual abuse material to his Dropbox account, along with having dozens of other exploitative photos depicting girls between the age of 8 and 17.

The investigation began after Dropbox tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an upload from March 30, 2022. This is just 15 days after McGlothlin turned 18.

The document states the tip included four files reported by Dropbox. Three of the files were videos depicting young girls in a sexual manner, with the fourth being an upload log.

Police were able to trace the account the files that were uploaded to McGlothlin. When police searched his home, the document states they found a photo on his phone of a young girl in an exploitative manner.

The document states McGlothlin told police that he met the girl whose photo was on his phone on a teen dating application. He says he had the photo from when he was a juvenile and didn’t know he couldn’t have the photo because he believed that she had since turned 18.

Along with the photo on his phone, the document states police were able to find a folder on McGlothlin’s Google Photos folder with more photos and videos of that girl. They also found another folder with videos of girls depicted in a sexual manner.

As a result of the investigation, McGlothlin faces four counts of possession of child pornography. A trial is set for March 13.