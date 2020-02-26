Court docs: Indiana man beat 91-year-old mom with sledgehammer, let her bleed to death

Booking photo of Charles Trumble courtesy of Portage Jail, obtained by WXIN

PORTAGE, Ind. – A 91-year-old woman bled to death after her son hit her in the head with a sledgehammer, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Charles Trumble, 59, is accused of murdering his mother, Dixie Trumble, at the home they shared on Sunday night.

He called police at 7:11 p.m. to report he killed his mom.

When officers arrived, they found Dixie lying on her back in the living room, and Charles was lying on his back next to her. There was a towel under Dixie’s head that was completely soaked in blood, court documents say.

He told police he killed her because “he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes” and he didn’t want her to know, according to court documents obtained by the Northwest Indiana Times.

Police say they aren’t sure what crimes Charles is referring to.

Investigators found a sledgehammer on the floor near Dixie’s body.

An autopsy revealed she died from blood loss due to blunt force trauma.

Charles is scheduled for an initial appearance Friday morning.