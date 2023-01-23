MUNCIE, Ind. — What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.

In the probable cause affidavits filed in the cases against Travis and Phillip Waters, a deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said he was contacted by someone who believed he was a victim of a home improvement fraud. The man told the deputy that he saw an article about fraud and decided to call with his experience.

When the man met with the deputy, the documents state he brought 69 pages worth of texts that were nothing but excuses from Phillip on why work was not being done. The man told the deputy that he even tried to visit the business, but it appeared the building was never manned and then shut down. Someone near the business told the man it appeared that Phillip only went to the building to get the mail.

The documents states the man contacted Waters Custom Exteriors, the business owned by the brothers, to fix his house, roof and ceiling in January 2021. The man said water was running into his living room, and he thought the company would be a good fit.

The brothers agreed to do the work, but the documents said the man never got a contract or estimate. He ended up paying them $1,000 out of his personal account. Phillip contacted the man and encouraged him to go through his insurance company to get another check for $5,853.94.

Despite getting the money, the documents state while interviewing Travis, the deputy said he admitted to taking the money and never doing the work.

“Clearly, Waters Custom Exteriors representative Phillip Waters made misleading statements about the timeline and dates to fix the residence after the checks were issued to him and his brother, Travis Waters to complete the work,” the deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “The work has not been completed and the [victims] do not have the money to fix the roof that is still leaking, over 2 years later.”

The document states this is the second time Travis has faced legal troubles for home improvement fraud and theft while working under the guise of Waters Custom Exteriors. It is the third time Phillip has faced charges for using the business to steal money from customers.

Travis faces charges of corrupt business influence, theft and home improvement fraud while Phillip faces charges of home improvement fraud and theft.