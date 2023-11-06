RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Randolph County man has been arrested for attempting to kiss an 11-year-old at a dollar store.

According to court documents filed last Friday, Charles Eric Waldrath allegedly attempted to kiss a child “three or four times.” Police records pertaining to the incident indicate Waldrath even tried to kiss the juvenile on the lips.

Per the law enforcement narrative of the situation, the victim also told police Waldrath asked for a hug.

Cameras in the dollar store captured the incident, according to police documents. When police reviewed the details they saw in the video with Waldrath, he denied having tried to kiss the juvenile.

Court documents indicate Waldrath told police “I’d never do that. That’s not even me.” As Waldrath’s interview with law enforcement dragged on, he continued to deny officers’ allegations.

Waldrath told police they “better check (their) videos.” Court documents indicate Waldrath also said, “No, f*** no. I didn’t do nothing, man.”

Investigators then asked Waldrath if he had been drinking the day of the incident. Police documents indicate Waldrath said he has consumed eight to 10 beers throughout the day.

Incident reports indicate police observed Waldrath walking away from the store with beer when they arrived on scene.

Waldrath has been preliminarily charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old, which is a Level 6 Felony. The maximum penalty for a Level 6 Felony in Indiana is 2.5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.