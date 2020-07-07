Court docs: Victim says IMPD officer shoved her, dragged her by hair

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department faces domestic charges after he was arrested last Thursday.

Officer Mittan Katoch is charged with domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, both of which are misdemeanors.

Newly released court documents show the victim called police and said Katoch was drunk and shoved her off their couch as she was sleeping.

The police report notes her clothing was ripped.

The victim also told police Katoch usually drags her by the hair and shoves her into walls.

She said she had not called police before because Katoch threatened to shoot her if she did.

When police arrive, Kattoch admitted to drinking vodka that night, but he denied touching her.

Katoch has been with IMPD since 2016.

He’s suspended without pay, ending termination.

He paid a cash bond, and his next court date is in August.