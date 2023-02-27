DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Dunkirk man faces charges after police say he led them on a chase with his two-year-old son and a baggie of meth in the back.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Matthew Jinks and his girlfriend Julie Hampshire said the chase started after a deputy chief with the Eaton Police Department noticed Jinks driving.

The deputy chief recognized Jinks and the document states he knew Jinks shouldn’t be driving because he didn’t have a valid license. The deputy chief also knew that Jinks was a suspect and wanted out of Jay County.

When the deputy chief tried to pull Jinks over, the document said Jinks took off, reaching speeds of 80 to 92 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

Although a deputy marshal deployed stop sticks along the route, the document said Jinks drove through the grass, continuing to speed away from the deputy chief. After crossing county lines, the document said Jinks stopped and ran away.

The deputy chief and deputy marshal were able to stop Jinks and put handcuffs on him before advising him to use his rights and not say anything.

When more officers arrived, the document said Jinks told police that his son was in the vehicle, to which the deputy chief replied “you drove like that with your child in the vehicle.”

In the vehicle, the document said police found the child in a car seat. Next to the car seat, the document said police found a bag with several bags inside. One bag contained a crystal-like rock substance. Police also found several plastic straws containing residue and a glass smoking device.

Also inside the vehicle were Julie Hampsire and a dog. The Department of Child Services was called to take custody of the child.

As a result of the chase and previous investigations, Jinks faces preliminary charges of theft, possession of marijuana and three counts of driving while suspended.

Hampshire faces preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.