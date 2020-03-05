Court documents provide new details in Kokomo confinement case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – New court documents provide more details on a suspected criminal confinement and aggravated battery case in Kokomo.

It’s an incident police say they found out about during a murder investigation that began in early February.

That’s when 25-year-old Lashay Young-Beard was found shot and killed in the backyard of a home on Courtland Avenue, and investigators discovered a man tied up in a bathtub inside the home.

Shortly after the shooting, three people were arrested. Troy Wilson and Uriah Levy were charged with criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Steven Allen was charged with aiding, inducing and causing criminal confinement.

During the murder investigation, Kokomo police claim investigators discovered a cell phone they believe Wilson dropped during the arrest.

Court documents say detectives found a roughly 40-minute video on the cell phone showing a man and woman with no clothing on being battered and confined in various ways.

Police claim the victims were burned with a torch. Detectives believe Wilson is the person videotaping this confinement.

Testimony from a KPD detective identifies other perpetrators of this confinement and battery as Amanda Bogue and Jamie Travis.

Bogue and Travis now face charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

According to court documents, a KPD detective told the court he interviewed the female victim who is in this cell phone video. The detective said she was an inmate at the Howard County Jail.

Court documents explain the woman told police this all happened in July 2019. The detective said she did not report the incident because she was afraid the people responsible were going to kill her.

Police said that the woman and another man were beaten and confined in various ways, including being burned with a torch. The documents also show that someone held a gun to the victims' heads. The victims were forced to recite words while pointing a gun at each other.

In his testimony, the detective also told the court the female victim claimed a second incident occurred in December 2019. She told police Wilson raped her and a woman named Brittany Causey punched her in the face at least 20 times.

Causey faces charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

