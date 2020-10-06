Court filing indicates settlement in BLM lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — A new court filing indicates that a settlement has been reached in the ACLU of Indiana and Indy10 Black Lives Matter’s lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis.

Details of the settlement have yet to be announced, but the dismissal can be read here.

In the lawsuit, the ACLU said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) deployed tear gas and used rubber bullets and batons against demonstrators who were protesting against police brutality and for racial equality following the death of George Floyd.

IMPD responded with a statement claiming they never used rubber bullets on protesters.

The original complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and can be found here.

Parties now have 60 days to dismiss the lawsuit.

This is a developing story will be updated.