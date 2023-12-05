INDIANAPOLIS — Court records claim a dispute over a bottle of liquor led to a murder on Thanksgiving morning at an apartment complex on Indy’s east side.

Around 8:30 a.m. on the morning of Thanksgiving, IMPD East District Officers were dispatched to 259 N Shortridge Rd on a report of a person down at the Abbey Meadows apartments.

When police arrived, they found 34-year-old Ousman Gasama sitting outside a building covered in blood. Gasama had been shot and died on scene.

Police then followed a trail of blood about 300 feet to the south to another apartment building. People inside that apartment eventually helped identify the suspect accused of the killing.

Police said that witness assistance led to the arrest of 39-year-old Efrem Edmondson a week later.

Efrem Edmondson

“I think this is a case where good police work and good cooperation from the community resulted in an arrest of a suspect in this homicide,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “When witnesses cooperate, we’re more likely identify people involved in crimes and make arrests, and that’s what happened in this case.”

According to an affidavit, witnesses told police the suspect and victim got into an argument over a bottle of liquor, but that incident was simply the latest in an ongoing feud between the pair.

A week earlier, the victim texted a friend, “My life on the line … I need you” and explained the suspect had been harassing him and may try to kill him for a series of disagreements.

Two days after the homicide, the suspect allegedly broke into a witness’ apartment. Fearing for his safety, that witness moved out of the building, but still agreed to pick Edmondson out of a photo lineup.

“It’s certainly understandable people would have concern or fear, at the same time, if we make an arrest and get this person off the street, they can no longer terrorize anyone in the community,” said Foley.

After being arrested, police claim Edmondson admitted to the shooting, but said he feared the unarmed victim was going to attack him during their argument.

At the time of the alleged murder, Edmondson was on probation after being convicted of drug dealing last year.

The suspect made his initial court hearing Tuesday and is being held without bond, pending trial.

Although charges have been filed, anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email the detective at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.