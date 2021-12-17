Court records claim Indy man murdered his own father while out of jail on GPS monitoring

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murdering his own father.

The killing took place earlier this week in a neighborhood near 42nd and Shadeland.

The victim, 49-year-old Michael Wilson Sr., was shot to death inside his own kitchen on Edmondson Drive Tuesday night.

The affidavit in the case claims multiple witnesses told police the victim’s 28-year-old son, Michael Wilson Jr., killed his dad following an argument.

“Family violence is definitely something the community should be aware of,” said Danyette Smith with Silent No More.

Danyette Smith says the case illustrates that domestic violence affects whole families, not just couples.

“Families go through things. They have arguments and we want to make sure the community knows there are resources out there for family violence as well,” said Smith.

Police were able to track the suspect down because he was still wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

In fact, the murder is not the first time Wilson Jr. allegedly harmed those closest to him.

Court records show last year Wilson Jr. was charged with neglect of a dependent after he allegedly abused his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter resulting in the child suffering a fractured skull.

He also previously pleaded guilty to the same charge for burning and injuring a different 6-month-old girl in 2015.

At the time of this week’s murder, Wilson Jr. was on GPS monitoring after posting an 80 thousand dollar surety bond.

Danyette believes that history should have been a red flag to his entire family.

“If they’re violent in the past then there is a possibility they can do something to you, so make sure you’re aware of what that person is capable of,” said Smith.

Anyone who needs help finding resources to deal with family violence can call 211.

Wilson Jr. remains at the Marion County jail where he’s being held without bond. His initial court hearing is set for next week.