‘Courtside’ violence prevention program shoots to get teens off the streets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There’s a new program aimed to get teens off the streets and talking to trusted mentors.

It’s called Courtside Chats. The initiative started two weeks ago and already has seen success. For teens not active in school, they come to the Boys and Girls Club on 38th and Post Road during the afternoon to not only play basketball, but talk to mentors and start an important conversation.

This violence prevention program shows youth, they’re able to be a part of the solution.

“I could be out on the streets, doing drugs, robbing people, killing people for no reason, but I’m not. I go to work, and I come here, play basketball and have fun – like it should be,” said participant, Cameron Kimmons.

“They can represent their peers and share their peers hopes, anxieties, fears, aspirations, goals and vulnerability that they can represent the voice of their peers and become thought leaders and help us (emotion) understand how to support them and this community,” said Rodney Francis, the Senior Director of Opportunity Youth for EmployIndy.

Catch the full story on the Courtside Chats initiate tonight. This story will be updated.