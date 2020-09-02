COVID-19 cluster identified at Wabash College

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Montgomery County Health Department says a cluster of COVID-19 cases happened at Wabash College.

The department said of 20 additional cases identified in the county Wednesday, 14 were students of Wabash College and four were staff members of Brickford Senior Living.

While the college has worked to implement common mitigation strategies and a surveillance program to identify students with COVID-19. However, positive cases are happening in part due to communal living clusters such as dormitories and fraternities. This is a challenge that most colleges and universities are dealing with.

The Associated Press reports that outbreaks since students began returning to college have heightened tensions in college towns. Surging infection numbers around the U.S. have been blamed in part on young people ignoring mask and social distancing requirements.

So far, there are more than 25,000 cases at colleges and universities in 37 states. At Indiana University, a total of 19 Greek organizations were directed to quarantine.

The university says it has suspended in-person activities for those organizations other than dining and housing for live-in members. That will last until at least September 14th.

Meanwhile, at other campuses like Purdue and Ball State, officials say you can be suspended or expelled for violating COVID-19 guidelines.