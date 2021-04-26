COVID-19 daily vaccination numbers fall, supply could soon outpace demand

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

INDIANAPOLIS– Vaccine demand in Indiana is waning. About a quarter of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated, but here and across the country the average number of vaccinations reported per day has started to fall.

The slowing pace of vaccinations could be a warning sign that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines could soon outpace the demand.

With herd immunity being a defining factor in the decision to loosen restrictions, this could become a major hurdle on the road to return to normal.

“We now have more supply than demand,” said Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health and Formatics at the Regenstrief Institute.

Dixon said the number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana is starting to drop.

“What we’re seeing in terms of the slowdown will lead to a longer time on the horizon to achieve herd immunity goals,” added Dixon.

The CDC reported of those who got their first dose nationwide, about 8%missed their second dose.



“A lot of people have stronger reactions with the second dose than the first dose and that’s because your body is building immunity to the virus after that second dose,” Dixon said. “That’s why that second dose is so important to get.”

But this does not appear to be a big issue in Indiana.

“Even though our first dose numbers have come down a little bit, our second doses have stayed about the same,” Dixon said.

So does fewer first-dose vaccine appointments mean some vaccines are being wasted?

“We do have a supply that’s sort of left over in storage each day so that tells us demand is waning in the state,” Dixon said. “We don’t need to worry about them expiring.”

Dixon says the vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19.