COVID-19 forces Connersville business to close; 165 jobs lost

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Wayzata Home Products permanently ceased all business operations on Friday, according to a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The permanent closure of the home improvement facility at 4971 Western Avenue in Connersville will affect 165 employees.

The company cited “significant and recent unforeseeable business circumstances, including the market and financial impact of the global spread of COVID-19 … and the Company’s unsiccessful efforts to obtain additional capital investment” as the reason for the closure.

The decision became effective Friday, March 13.

Wayzata told Workforce Development that the company could not provide the required 60-advance notice to workers of the shutdown “due to significant and recent unforeseeable business circumstances.”

According to the letter, the company’s investors notified Wayzata on March 11 that they would not make additional capital investments required to sustain operations.