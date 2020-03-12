COVID-19 has local small business owners concerned for their employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Concerns for the coronavirus increase every day as more and more places close or make restrictions.

Many places are concerned about the virus, especially small business owners.

So far, sporting events have been canceled and dozens of schools have closed due to COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

Three Carrots restaurant owner Ian Phillips has been combining and implanting new polices because of the virus.

"All of our servers at the Fountain Square location are now starting to wear gloves. We’re spraying all of the tables and the backs of tables. The backs of tables and all the bottles of ketchup and Sriracha are being sanitized too,” Phillips said.

He’s telling his employees to stay home if they're sick.

Phillips' small vegan/vegetarian restaurants in Indianapolis haven't seen a dip in sales because of everyone’s fears, but he knows it could happen.

He believes his restaurant would survive if he had to close, but his employees may not.

"We’re a small business, and I don’t have a ton of money, so if we have to cut hours, those are my employees that are getting hurt because lost wages aren’t covered by this by our insurance," Phillips said.

Indy Chamber President and CEO Michael Huber released the following statement to CBS4 about how the virus could impact small businesses:

Nearly 85% of Indy Chamber members are small businesses with 50 or fewer employees. It’s difficult to predict the economic impact of coronavirus on small businesses at this time, but the restrictions and cancellations of significant community events will have a disproportionate impact on small businesses. As a partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, we are committed to help entrepreneurs and business owners navigate financial struggles and identify available resources. Indy Chamber President and CEO Michael Huber

Phillips remains optimistic about the entire situation and says he’s going to follow the protocols issued by the health department.

"Hopefully, we can get something passed to provide some sort of relief for workers who are going to be displaced because of this," Phillips said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be providing up to $2 million in disaster assistance loans because of COVID-19.