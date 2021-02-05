COVID-19 hotline in Hancock County helping seniors sign up for vaccine appointments

GREENFIELD, Ind. – As Indiana targets its older Hoosiers for the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, some seniors need extra help to get an appointment. One COVID-19 hotline in Hancock County is seeing up to 200 calls a day.

Monday through Friday, workers at Healthy365 are there to help eligible Hoosiers answer questions about vaccine eligibility. They can also help seniors sign up for a vaccine appointment using the state’s website.

“There are many, many people who just don’t have access to the internet, don’t have a smart phone,” explained Amanda Everidge, Director of Community Health Improvement for Hancock Regional Hospital.

Everidge said when a new eligibility group opens up they see more than 200 calls a day. On average Healthy365 receives about 65 calls a day related to the vaccine.

Hoosiers 65 years or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows about 4,000 Hancock County residents 70-years-old or older have received their first dose. That’s about 44 percent of the age group in that county.

“I think that is a great start. I hope we see more over time,” said Everidge.

One of the vaccine clinics is at Hancock Regional Hospital. As of Friday evening, several appointments were still open at that location in late February.

“To be able to be a key part of what is happening in this pandemic and to be able to support for our hospital as well as our community it feels good,” Everidge said.

The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 317-325-2683.