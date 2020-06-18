COVID-19 likely played key role in current civil rights movement, therapist says

INDIANAPOLIS — To call 2020 a difficult year is an understatement, as we endured COVID-19 and bore witness to the deaths of several African Americans in high-profile cases. A local licensed mental health counselor and certified trauma therapist claims the pandemic ignited the present civil rights movement around the world.

“Witnessing that without the distractions has definitely created a deep level of empathy with that human suffering,” Camishe Nunley explained. “Whereas before, there’s so much going on in our world, we’re not forced to pay attention.”

Nunley explained we are in a period of crisis bonding, which she said normally happens after an unplanned natural disaster.

“While racial injustices are not natural disasters, just having to see it and having it in front of us, creates a disaster-like response, a trauma-like response in us,” Nunley said. “That coming together that you’re noticing is like a crisis bonding.”

Nunley added some advice for all of us who are fighting racial injustice.

“Prioritize rest, so removing ourselves from our devices for a while,” Nunley said. “Move into a sort of space where it’s okay to prioritize family, prioritize things that nourish the soul.”

She encourages people to understand what is within their control and to act accordingly.

“Know yourself,” Nunley said. “Know what you’re capable of controlling because Rome wasn’t built in a day and so racial injustice won’t be taken down overnight.”