COVID-19 triage center opens in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Hancock County residents experiencing coronavirus symptoms have a new resource available to them.

Hancock Health has opened a dedicated COVID-19 triage center, Hancock Triage, with appointments available by referral only.

There are no walk-up appointments, and the address of the center is being kept private to protect patients and healthcare workers.

Residents who are experiencing symptoms or have questions are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (317) 325-COVD.

Those with symptoms will be sent to Hancock Triage for COVID-19 evaluation.

For questions or to learn more about the everyday precautions that can keep you safe, click here.

This story will be updated with a full report from FOX59’s Melissa Crash.