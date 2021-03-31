COVID-19 vaccinations open for Hoosiers 16+; Tips for signing up

INDIANAPOLIS —Starting Wednesday, every eligible Hoosier who is at least 16 years old will be able to get a vaccination in the state.

Those interesting in signing up for their free COVID-19 vaccine can go to Ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Tips for signing up:

Anyone eligible can make a vaccine appointment, but the actual appointment date will depend on availability

In some areas, the next available appointment could be several weeks out

Be patient

Check in at lower-volume times later in the day

We also are hearing from local health officials, who are encouraging every Hoosier who is eligible to sign up.

One doctor from IU Health says all three vaccines have undergone vigorous testing and are safe and highly effective.

“It is incredibly fast and incredibly impressive and even though it feels like its been forever it is really impressive the pace we have gone,” explained Dr. Chris Weaver , senior vice president of Clinical Effectiveness at IU Health.

So far, only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization for individuals younger than 18 years old.

Families making appointments for teens who are 16 or 17 years old will need to make sure they are selecting a location offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone younger than 18 who wants to get vaccinated will need permission from a parent or guardian.

As of 7 a.m., the site still has not opened up for registration.