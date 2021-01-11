COVID-19 vaccines begin Monday for seniors in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Starting Monday, seniors over the age of 80 can get the COVID-19 vaccine in several Indiana counties, including Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Health Department is expecting to get 800 doses this week and will be giving them out at the annex building at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

Seniors who are eligible can sign up online for a vaccine appointment.

Vaccinations will begin at the Noblesville site at 9 a.m. Monday.

Over the weekend, IU Health Methodist in Indiana gave seniors their first dose of the vaccine.

As of Sunday, more than 86,000 Hoosiers 80 years old and above had made appointments online to get the vaccine.

One of them was Clifford Burks, who was very eager to get his first dose.

“Well looking at the beginning of all the sad news, I decided that whenever it became available for me to get a shot, I want to be the first one to get one,” explained Burks.

“I encouraged my wife that also she should get one, but she’s about 10 years younger than I am so she had to wait will her turn. But I am very happy to be here and get it and feel fine.”

Caregivers with a loved one who is eligible can register on their behalf. Individuals can also call 211 for help with transportation.

Vaccines are free, but those with insurance are asked to provide that information when they register.

Those getting shots must also prove they live or work in Indiana.