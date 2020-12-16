COVID-19: Where do Indiana’s firefighters fit into the state’s vaccination plan?

INDIANAPOLIS – With limited initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Indiana this week, priority is being given to healthcare workers, long-term care staff and patients, and EMS providers.

But what does this mean for Indiana’s firefighters?

According to the state’s vaccine allocation plan, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel are included in the Phase 1-A portion of the plan, and eligibility only applies to EMS providers who have physical or close contact, or face-to-face interactions with patients.

However, not all firefighters in the State of Indiana hold an EMS certification. According to a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS), about 70 percent of firefighters in the state are dual-certified, meaning they hold EMS certification and are emergency medical technicians (EMTs) or paramedics.

A DHS spokesperson said they want to reiterate a big distinction in the vaccine allocation plan is, EMS personnel are at the front of the line with frontline healthcare workers for the COVID-19 vaccine, but first responders in general are not at the ‘front, front’ of that line.

In Marion County, all firefighters are either EMTs or paramedics. “Much like the community we’re getting hit with it just as everyone else is. We’re starting to see the spike – the second wave now,” said Hank Harris, President of Indianapolis Professional Fire Fighters Local 416.

Harris said since March, there have been over 1,000 quarantines, which may include the same person more than one time due to exposures, over 200 positive cases across the local union, and five members that required hospitalization in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“We’re just another microcosm of the community so we’re seeing that too,” he said. “Obviously when you’re quarantining you can’t work for two weeks, we have to back fill that staff. Municipalities are feeling the crunch from having to pay overtime and all of that.”

He said despite the cases and quarantines locally, fire departments have been able to keep up with staffing, although there have been times apparatus may have to run short.

“We’re doing everything we can to prevent from not having apparatus running and so far we’ve been able to manage that pretty well, which is good because if that happens then you’re looking at longer run times,” said Harris.

Harris said because of potential exposure on calls, it’s great local firefighters will be given the opportunity to vaccinate if they choose.

He used responding to an accident as an example, “You’re in close proximity just to remove the patient and then when you transport them to the medic, the medic gets them on the stretcher and then they’re enclosed cab with a patient. It’s not a medical run but we have to assume everybody here or everybody we come in contact with has it because we don’t know.”

“We’re that first – that front line to get them into the system and get them where they need to be so that’s why it is important that we’re protected, not just to protect us and our family and our stuff but more importantly the community we’re serving,” he said.

Rita Reith, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer for the Indianapolis Fire Department, said, “We’ve had firefighters that have gotten sick, firefighters’ families that have gotten sick, so we are, I believe, we are a good representation of what the community is actually feeling as well.”

Reith said, right now, there are about 70 IFD firefighters in various stages of being off of work. Some of them are coming back after quarantine, after isolation, and even testing positive. The department has had about 200 firefighters test positive for the virus since March.

“Sometimes the firefighters were treating patients, whether it was through a car accident or just coming into their home, and it was well after the fact they were in that environment where they had discovered they had COVID symptoms for several days,” she said.

Reith explained the department has done a great job at addressing issues and concerns and making sure staff is supplied with ample PPE and resources.

She is thankful firefighters with IFD will be provided the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, however, it will not be required. “For those of our firefighters that actually want the vaccine, we are providing the information, providing the opportunity. It allows them to get the vaccine sooner than later.”

She said for those who choose to wait, they will provide them with information to make their best informed decisions.

“No one’s ever forgotten that we are out there and being with the public every day, taking risks every day,” she said. “First of all, the vaccine is just now coming to Indiana in the last day or two and our firefighters being placed in the categories with doctors, nurses who are truly taking the brunt of this pandemic gives us some relief knowing our job as frontline responders every day is recognized, along with the tremendous work the doctors and nurses are doing in the hospitals.”

“We don’t want anybody to get infected, but again, it is a virus. You can do all of the right things, you can follow all of the guidelines and it still can happen.”

For Michael Herron, a nearly 30-year firefighter who has served for almost a year as Edinburgh Fire Department’s Fire Chief, he said he thought he did everything to prevent getting the virus.

“I had really tried to protect myself. The guys I work with had tried to protect me,” Herron said. He contracted the virus in early November.

Initially, Herron said he did not want to go to the hospital. “It’s so lonely. You see that on the news all the time these people don’t have any contact with their family. If they get severely ill, still no contact with family and I think that’s just one of the saddest parts of it.”

Herron said he started to progressively feel worse and ended up being transported to the hospital by ambulance after his wife called 9-1-1. He spent nine days in the hospital.

“Initially I didn’t realize that I was that sick. I was surprised I had gotten COVID because at the fire house they constantly clean, they wipe everything down with disinfectant wipes, we social distance as much as we can,” he said. “Firehouses are different shapes and sizes so sometimes that’s easier said than done, but we really tried to separate ourselves and be clean and vigilant and wear masks.”

Herron said, “They’re very careful with patient calls they go on, and it was just — I couldn’t believe it that I had COVID.”

“I’m thinking, how in the world did I get this?”

Herron said the virus attacked his lungs. “I didn’t have the cough but I had difficulty breathing. My O2 saturation stayed low, my blood pressure was low at one time, then it was high and then the fever spiked so they were trying to deal with three, four different things at once.”

He said an X-ray of his lungs showed pneumonia in both lungs. “I just had no idea that it came on that fast.”

“I was sick and it was terrible to be real honest with you. I felt terrible. They had the oxygen on me and I knew I was in a bad way,” he said.

He said he knows other firefighters who have also contracted the virus and are on ventilators. “They have been on ventilators for quite some time.”

“Well I heard people say it’s for the elderly or people who have pre-existing medical conditions. I take immunotherapy, I take it every three weeks, and it’s part of cancer treatment for lung cancer,” he said. “I wasn’t this feeble, ran down spend most of my days in bed guy that it just pounced on, so I would like to think that I was relatively healthy and it took me down quick. That’s just my experience.”

“Me personally, I tried to hide from it, I thought worst case scenario is I’m gonna get it,” Herron said. “The department I’m with, we were not busy compared to some departments in the central part of the state, but I got it.”

“My opinion is, the more people that we can get vaccinated, the better it’s gonna be for society as a whole,” he said.

“I think to get it out there to the doctors, the nurses, the people that are out there in contact with it literally every day, I’m happy to see that,” he said.

“I think it’s important when we talk about priority access to the vaccine, when we say firefighters, we realize it’s firefighters, paramedics and EMTS who are really the same person. Firefighters do so much extra for the community other than just ride in the fire trucks,” said Doug Stern, director of media relations for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

“Firefighters are a part of the public health chain in America. They are the first link to public for many Americans because they’re the ones that respond when you call 9-1-1 with a medical emergency,” said Stern.

“By making sure we take care of firefighters, paramedics and EMTs for the vaccine, we’re not just protecting those essential workers and other essential workers, we’re protecting the community because firefighters are still going in to everyone’s home, and by making sure they have the vaccine, we’re giving them another tool to keep themselves and the community safe,” said Stern.