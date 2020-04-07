COVID-19’s impact on airlines, workers at Indianapolis International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis airport officials are continuing to make sure their facilities are safe and clean for those who still need to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC recommends people only travel for essential reasons.

Republic Airways is based in Indy and operates American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Airlines.

Officials say they have very few planes leaving the country and have cut over 50 domestic flights.

At Indianapolis International Airport, officials say employees are cleaning and disinfecting surfaces like doorknobs, tables, and restrooms every hour.

There is also a focus on high-traffic areas, including the civic plaza food court seating area, visitor and airline gate seating areas, and baggage claim.

Travelers will also notice more hand sanitizing stations located throughout the terminal.

If you need to pick up someone, officials ask that you stay inside your car and practice social distancing.