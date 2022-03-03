INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plummeted to just a fraction of what they used to be since the peak of the Omicron surge in January.

The B7 floor in IU Methodist used to just be a dedicated COVID floor, now there is only one COVID patient in all 24 of the beds.

“Between all these spikes this is as hopeful as I’ve ever been,” said Dr. Warren Gavin, a hospitalist at IU Health Methodist.

Each day when Gavin comes in he looks for the yellow carts that sit outside of COVID patients’ rooms.

”When you don’t see a lot of those yellow carts, there’s a little excitement,” Gavin said.

As recently as January, 2022, the hallways of the floor were filled with them.

”We have 24 beds here and at times every single bed was filled with a COVID patient,” Gavin said.

The team on the floor was constantly monitoring and moving from patient to patient.

”The yellow carts at every door, all of us were all gowned up all the time, we would always have our gear on because we would just constantly be having to go from room to room,” said Kari Malloy, the clinical registered nurse who’s worked with Dr. Gavin for the past five years.

Gavin and his team were thrust into caring for sicker patients than they used to as hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19.

”There used to be days where every single patient I would see would be a COVID patient,” Gavin said.

But now the hope is an end to the pandemic may be near.

”There is a lot of trepidation in saying that because I have said it before,” he said.

Gavin has, specifically in an interview with FOX59 back in February of 2021.

”There is a different level of confidence. One, because the numbers are down and two, because a lot of front line health care workers have been vaccinated,” he said at the time.

Now after more than a year of continued COVID waves, Gavin said he has more hope than ever because and Omicron is more transmissible and less severe.

”It’s hard to predict, you hope it’s going to be a downgrade and natural history would tell you this is how viruses would act,” he said.

That hope spreads across the floor.

”You can breathe a little bit easier, just the whole dynamic of things,” Malloy said.

March 3 is National Hospitalist Day, a day healthcare workers across the country are thanking hospitalists like Dr. Gavin for what they do, especially their sacrifices during COVID-19.

”Hospitalists have truly been on the frontlines of the pandemic,” he said.

As COVID-19 cases hopefully continue to decline, Dr. Gavin said his goal is to care for patients who have missed important appointments during the pandemic and get them back on track. He said the wheels have fallen off for many, and he’s looking forward to putting them back on.