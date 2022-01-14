Crackers Comedy Club closes after 40 years; Owner credits rent issues, road work

INDIANAPOLIS — The laughs have come to an end at Crackers Comedy Club after 40 years in business.

Its owner confirmed its last remaining location in downtown Indy (207 N. Delaware) is closing. The downtown location has only been open since 2016, but its first location in Broad Ripple (which has since closed) opened in 1982.

Reasons given included being unable to come to an agreement with the landlord on rent, as well as current road construction nearby.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, owner Ruth-Anne Herber says she plans to sell furnishings and equipment owned by the club.

In total, Crackers has had five locations open and close.